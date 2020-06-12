Porterville College holds drive through graduation celebration

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Porterville College held a drive through graduation celebration for the class of 2020 on two separate days this week, school officials say.

The drive through celebration was held on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Over 400 graduates were met by cheering faculty and staff in the Jamison Stadium parking lot to receive a small token of remembrance from the school.

The college says the graduates received a date on their official commencement ceremony to be held in May of 2021.

We were so happy to see so many graduates today during day 2 of our Drive Through Grad Celebration! We're so proud of each and every one of you! We can't wait to see you again in May , 2021 for your official commencement ceremony! #PCStudentSuccess https://t.co/ILkj88RpM2 — Porterville College (@PCollegePirates) June 11, 2020

