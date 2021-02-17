Parlier Unified will return to in-person learning next week

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Parlier Unified School District says they are planning for return of in-person learning next week.

The school district announced a plan for a phased-in return to in-person instruction via a hybrid model starting Tuesday.

It will begin with students in TK-second grade next week – and then add third grade through sixth grade the following week.

The district says the schools have been preparing for the safe return of students and they continue to wait for COVID-19 cases to drop before allowing the return of secondary students.

