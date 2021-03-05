Paid leave for Superintendent of Merced City School District after complaints filed

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The superintendent of Merced City School District is on a paid leave of absence pending an investigation into complaints filed against him, according to an announcement by the president of the School District Board of Education.

The board voted unanimously to place Superintendent Dr. Al Rogers on paid leave following a special meeting on Friday.

The Board’s decision to place the Superintendent on administrative leave does not reflect whatsoever any determination about the merits of the complaints. The complaints will be promptly investigated by a third-party investigator to ensure that the process respects the rights of both the complainants and the Superintendent. Board of Education President Birdi Olivarez-Kidwell

Dr. Al Rogers began his role as superintendent of Merced City School District on January 1, 2020.

Deputy Superintendent Doug Collins will be placed in charge of the school district while Dr. Al Rogers is on leave.