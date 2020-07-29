Orange County board to sue California over school closures

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Education officials in Orange County are planning to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials over rules barring most schools from reopening classrooms when the academic year starts due to the coronavirus.

The Orange County Register reports the county’s Board of Education voted 4-0 Tuesday to file the lawsuit. The board majority says the state hasn’t addressed how high-risk students will navigate distance learning.

The board approves the budget for the county’s education department but doesn’t make decisions for local school districts.

Newsom has said public and private schools in counties on a state monitoring list for rising coronavirus infections can’t hold in-person classes.

