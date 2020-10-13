Online forum for Clovis Unified provides parents with in-person learning options

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Clovis Unified held an online forum Monday afternoon about the options surrounding in-person learning.

Fresno County Health Officials were also in attendance answering questions about contact tracing, COVID-19 symptoms, and what to do if an outbreak takes place at a school or in a classroom.

However, with Fresno County still in the red tier Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said she is hopeful elementary school students will be able to go back to in person learning as soon as the first week of November.

“I just want to ensure parents just like we have always done our goal is that our students miss out as little of possible of their learning if they are not physically sick,” said O’Farrell.

The district recently sent out a questionnaire asking parents what they plan on doing and the options they have.

O’Farrell said the outcome all depends on the results from the parent / teacher survey.

“We were very intentional with that survey that in the email that they received it had multiple layers of education and referred to our re-opening plan,” said O’Farrell.

With talks of Fresno County possibly moving back a tier into purple, Clovis Unified plans to submit a waiter to the state capital asking to allow in person learning for elementary school students.

Dr. Rais Vohra is the top Fresno County Health Officer. Vohra said if the waiver gets approved then if Fresno County moves back into the purple tier elementary school students can continue in-person learning.

” The other grades are not included in that waiver for application and the other grades meaning 7th-12th will need to go ahead and wait until we are in the red tier for a full two weeks,” said Vohra.

However, if Fresno County moves back into the purple tier it in-person learning will be on hold for grades 7th-12th.

“If we stay in the red then 7 to 12 will be permitted to open if we go back to purple we will have to wait until we go back to red and that two-week time clock will have to start again,” said Vohra.

O’Farrell said if parents have not received the survey to reach out to their students principal to ask for the survey.

