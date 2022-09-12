MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the third time in a row, UC Merced is one of the top 100 national universities, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

In the list released on Monday, UC Merced ranked 97th among national universities and 42nd in overall public universities. It also placed 15th among R2 (high research activity) universities.

For a college to appear on an undergraduate engineering survey, it must have an undergraduate program accredited by the ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology).

UC Merced has solidified itself as a world-class institution of higher learning and we take great pride in our ability to maintain that status year after year Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz

The report also noted that UC Merced’s campus ranked 13th for economic diversity: UC Merced is a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) with the highest percentage of Pell Grants recipients in the UC system and 60% of its undergraduates receiving the federal financial aid program for low-income families. UC Merced is also in 5th place for creating social mobility, exceeding the national average for student graduation rates by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students.