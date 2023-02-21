OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With a winter storm looming, Madera Community College’s Oakhurst campus is closed for in-person work and in-person classes on Wednesday, February 22.

School officials say that Oakhurst is expected to get heavy snow on and off through Saturday, anticipating that the weather will greatly affect road conditions with impacts on local students and staff.

Officials add that all faculty and staff who are scheduled to work at Oakhurst on Wednesday are approved to work remotely; all in-person classes scheduled to take place at the Oakhurst campus on Wednesday will need to be held online.

Representatives are continuing to monitor the road conditions and weather forecast in Oakhurst and will update additional impacts to the Oakhurst campus for Thursday and Friday.