No censure for Sierra Unified Trustee who participated in Capitol riot

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – The Sierra Unified School Board decided during a special meeting Monday not to censure trustee James Hoak.

The meeting was called in response to videos he filmed of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the riot there on Jan. 6th. The videos were circulated online prompting a petition for Hoax’s removal. As of Monday, it had more than 9,300 signatures.

“It’s completely absurd that a person like this is allowed to be on a board where children will be educated,” said one participant during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Another spoke in support of Hoak.

“He hasn’t been charged with anything; the only thing he is being charged with is being a conservative.”

In videos posted in the meeting agenda, Hoak is seen struggling with the effects of tear gas and heard saying he climbed ladders up the scaffolding at the Capitol. In another video, Hoak calls the Proud Boys a “really good group of guys.” His father Jim Hoak defended his son during the meeting.

“Yes, he is friends with some of the Proud Boys that belong to that group. That doesn’t mean he acts like what some of these people say these so-called Proud Boys do,” said Jim.

Although the board does not have the authority to remove a trustee, they can censure him – but chose not to after a discussion.

Instead, in a 5-2 vote, the board passed a resolution directing Hoak to familiarize himself with the board bylaws and participate in upcoming board training sessions. One board member acknowledged Hoak was new to the position, only being elected in November 2020.

“If I didn’t know my curriculum as a teacher I would be held accountable,” said one teacher who was disappointed in what she called the board’s lack of action.

“I cannot fathom why the board is taking this so lightly, and here you are just giving him a slap on the wrist.”

Board President Connie Schlaefer admitted his actions do not reflect well.

“On judgment, on professionalism, I know you have your reasons for being there but those reasons for me aren’t good enough, said Schlaefer.

James Hoak himself offered an apology.

“I’m going to take the opportunity to apologize to everybody in this room for anything they had to deal with my name or my actions. Despite our beliefs or backgrounds, we need to come together for the greater good of these children, and I’m 100% committed to do so,” said Hoak.