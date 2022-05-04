FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Pacific University has announced that Dr. André Stephens will become the next university president after the current president’s term expires.

Dr. Stephens will assume the role of president on July 1, succeeding current president Dr. Joseph Jones.

Dr. Stephens will be coming into the role with 30 years of experience. He most recently served as vice president of student development at Biola University since 2016.

Before then Dr. Stephens was associate vice president of university admissions at Biola.

Outside of professional duties, Dr. Stephens has held other notable roles in higher education.

He was on a number of Biola committees and task forces, including the Council for Student Success, chairing the President’s Administrative Council, and the Student Health and Wellness Committee.

Most recently he led Biola’s COVID-19 campus response team.

Stephens served as the president of the North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals (NACCAP) and received the group’s “Admissions Officer of the Year” Award in 2012.

