Newsom says counties on state’s COVID-19 monitoring list must start school year with distance learning

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced major restrictions Friday on schools within counties on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list.

Public and private schools in counties on the monitoring list will not be allowed to have in-person courses. They must begin the school year through distance learning.

“Learning is non-negotiable, but neither is safety,” Newsom said.

The counties in the Central San Joaquin Valley that were on the state’s monitoring list include Fresno, Madera, Merced, Tulare and Kings. Mariposa County was not on the monitoring list.

In counties like Mariposa where in-person classes will be permitted, students in third grade and up will be required to wear masks.

To be eligible to re-open in-person learning, a school district’s county will have to have been off of the COVID-19 monitoring list for 14 consecutive days.

Clovis Unified’s school board voted Wednesday to allow in-person instruction when school restarts in August, and Visalia Unified announced Thursday that they were planning to offer both in-person and full distance learning.

Several school districts have already said their schools will begin the new term virtually, including Los Angeles and San Diego, the state’s two largest with a combined population of 720,000 K-12 students. San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Long Beach, Santa Ana and San Bernardino are among the other districts opting not to immediately return to classrooms.

The decisions were made amid growing concern from teachers and parents over the state’s surge of coronavirus cases and uncertainty surrounding the safety of both students and staff on campuses. The state this week reported its second-highest one day totals in infection rates and deaths since the start of the pandemic and more than 7,200 have died.

State officials have placed at least 31 of California’s 58 counties on a watch list because of concerning coronavirus transmission and hospitalization rates. Being on the list puts restrictions on the ability to reopen various segments of the economy.

Earlier this week, Newsom said he had approved new rules on wearing masks, playing sports, singing, busing and “keeping our kids safe and furthering our efforts around distance learning.” His administration did not immediately make those rules public but his office said Newsom would “announce COVID-19 guidance for schools” on Friday.

The decision of whether to reopen rests with local districts and school boards, but Newsom’s administration and the state Department of Education released guidelines in early June for districts to follow when reopening, which include implementing temperature checks for students, remaking activities such as lunch and recess, and recommending cloth face coverings for students and teachers.

“Since we’ve issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said during a media briefing Wednesday, adding that he expects more districts will decide to begin the term virtually. “In any place where there is uncertainty, we should proceed with caution. In many cases, that’s going to be opening in distance learning.”

Many small, rural communities argue they shouldn’t have to comply with the same rules as big cities where infection rates are higher. Thurmond indicated Wednesday he agreed.

“We have some counties in this state where the number of cases is actually quite low,” Thurmond said. As long as schools in those counties follow state guidance on hand washing, 6 feet (1.8 meters) of spacing, maintaining physical distance and face coverings, Thurmond said, “we believe that those schools can open safely.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

