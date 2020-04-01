Newsom announces agreement between schools to support distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday an agreement between teachers, classified employees, school boards, superintendents, and principals to work together to provide distance learning to California’s students during school closure.

The agreement means more kids will be able to get school resources, distance instruction, and teachers will be able to create lessons within clear parameters, according to the Governor’s Office.

“While schools might be physically closed, class is still in session,” said Newsom. “This agreement is good news for students and parents, and the announcement means that more California kids will have tools to learn at home during this crisis.”

The governor also announced a partnership with Google to provide mobile hotspots and Chromebooks to students in rural areas to facilitate distance learning.

Google will be donating Chromebooks and will fund the use of 100,000 donated mobile hotspots to provide free and unlimited high-speed internet connectivity for the remainder of the school year. The California Department of Education says they will be distributing these resources, prioritizing rural communities.

“I am so proud of every sector of our state—private, public, labor—coming together to meet this moment, and I am calling on other companies to match Google’s investment today to ensure our students and teachers have the resources they need to continue their education during this time,” said Governor Newsom.

