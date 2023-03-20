FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The next superintendent to lead the Clovis Unified School District, following the announced retirement of Dr. Eimear O’Brien, was officially revealed by the school board.

Dr. Corrine Folmer, the current Clovis Unified associate superintendent of school leadership, was announced as Dr. O’Brien’s successor Monday evening.

School board members detailed how they narrowed down the applicants for the superintendent’s job to six candidates, who were interviewed for a final time on Saturday – resulting in the choice of Dr. Folmer.

The school district described Dr. Folmer as an experienced educational leader whose career spans both elementary and secondary educational roles. A graduate of Clovis Unified, Dr. Folmer has so far had a 20-year career in Clovis Unified, as a teacher, guidance instructional specialist, learning director, elementary principal, and assistant superintendent of the Clovis East Area.

Dr. Corrine Folmer’s tenure is expected to begin on July 1, pending contract ratification.