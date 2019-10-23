New report card grading system at Madera Unified focuses less on letter grades and more on student readiness

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – MeToBe is a new measuring system to determine a student’s overall grade level rather than focusing on test scores and attendance.

This report card helps students highlight their own academic strengths.

The goal of this new report card grading system is to not solely focus on academic performance but rather how prepared each student is and if they have reached their individual goals.

Sarina, DeLaRosa is a 5th Grade teacher at Madera Unified. She said this also helps teachers.

“The MeToBe is a really good tool for teachers to have everything right at our hands,” said DeLaRosa.

She said this new report card is color coordinated and easy to follow. It shows parents exactly what their student is excelling in and where their student might need extra help.

“At the end of the year we take our state assessment test, and they see this test and they go wow this is how my child did,” said DeLaRosa. “But, that doesn’t measure everything that they have done in the year and the progress they did.”

According to the district, each student has a unique story. They say it can’t be defined by a letter grade. So, although students will receive letter grades on homework and test scores report cards will highlight their strengths and weaknesses.

“Let’s build up their self-esteem so even if they fail they are not just giving up they are saying, where is the mistake that I made, and maybe I will understand it, and maybe I will continue to try hard,” said DeLaRosa.

Estrella Cortez has a third-grader at Madera Unified. She said this new report card is very helpful for parents.

“For the first time ever I was provided this nice report, a booklet of my child, and everything that I need to know,” said Cortez.

Cortez said her son gets straight A’s on his homework so she thought he was where he needed to be.

However, with this new report card, it showed he could still use some extra help in certain areas.

“But, the MetoBe report actually revealed that my child is not on grade level that we do have some work to do,” said Cortez.

The MeToBe report cards are being enforced throughout Madera Unified affecting 2nd through 6th graders.

The district says they are working on implementing a similar report card grading system for their middle schools and high schools in the future.

