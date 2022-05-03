FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The State Center Community College District announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Robert Pimentel to become President of Fresno City College.

Dr. Pimentel is currently the vice president of educational services & institutional effectiveness at Fresno City College.

He will be replacing Dr. Marlon Hall who was named interim president in January after the previous president, Dr. Carole Goldsmith, was named SCCCD Chancellor.

Before working for Fresno City College Dr. Pimentel worked at West Hills Community College District for 11 years.

He graduated from West Hills College Coalinga and transferred to Fresno State where he earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. Dr. Pimental then received a master’s degree in social work with an emphasis on mental health from CSU Bakersfield.

Dr. Pimental also has a doctorate in educational leadership, higher education, from Fresno State.

“Dr. Pimentel has a wealth of experience and I am looking forward to working with him in his new role. He has been highly successful as a vice president of Fresno City College and he enjoys tremendous support on the campus and in the District,” Dr. Carole Goldsmith said in a statement.