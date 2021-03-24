Merced Union High School District returns to in-person learning next week

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Union High School Board voted Wednesday in favor of bringing students back to the classroom.

Seniors can return to in-person tuition March 29.

All other students can return to their campuses after Spring Break on April 12.

Distance learning options will remain available until the end of the year for families who do not wish their child to attend in-person tuition. Wednesday’s vote eliminated distance learning options for the next school year, unless mandated by the county or state.

