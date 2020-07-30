Merced Union High School District pushes start of upcoming school year by one week

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buhach Colony High School

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Union High School District will delay the start of the 2020-21 school year by one week to give time for the district to program and distribute mobile internet devices to all of its students.

The move was made Wednesday evening by the Board of Trustees to push the start date to Aug. 19, said Sam Yniguez, Director of Communications. The district will also use the time to prepare staff for distance learning.

“As much as we want to get back to learning at MUHSD, we want to do it the right way and unfortunately there are some variables that are out of our hands,” said Superintendent Alan Peterson. “In keeping with MUHSD’s commitment to providing access for all students, this was the best decision.”

The district recently purchased over 10,000 wireless hotspot devices to provide internet access to all of its students and staff as it goes fully online for the first half of the school year.

