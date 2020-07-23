KSEE24 RESCAN /
Merced Union High School District goes fully online for fall semester

Education

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Classes will go fully online at Merced Union High School District during the entire fall semester of the 2020-21 school year due to increasing coronavirus cases in Merced County.

The move comes as the county was placed on the state’s watch list due to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

School districts within watch list counties can only resume in-person classes after getting off the watch list and staying off for at least 14 consecutive days. Sam Yniguez, spokesman for the district, said they don’t expect such a a scenario is feasible for Merced County by the end of the year.

“As much as we were looking forward to students returning at some point during the fall, the COVID numbers are trending in the wrong direction for a safe reopening for the foreseeable
future,” said Alan Peterson, MUHSD Superintendent. “MUHSD staff will now focus its efforts on providing students a high-quality online learning experience for the first half of the school year.”

The district continues to encourage the communities it serves to do all they can to help lower the number of virus cases by wearing a face mask, maintain social distancing and washing their hands frequently.

