MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hollywood makeup artist has teamed up with a Central Valley drama teacher to recreate a cult movie classic into a high school theater production.

Golden Valley High School drama program is performing An American Werewolf in London starting on November 16 through the 19.

The program is led by Amber Kirby who through social media was able to make contact with professional makeup and prosthetics artist Brian Sipe. He has worked on some very high-profile productions like Avengers: Endgame, The Mandalorian, and Terminator Salvation.

According to Kirby, there was an early conversation about possibly doing a demo for her theater students. That meeting led to Sipe talking about his own high school dream to turn the 1980s John Landis film into a play, to the point where he even reached out to the director for permission.

With the thumbs up from the Landis both Kirby and Sipes collaborated remotely writing the script and planning for a spring 2020 production. Although COVID threw some roadblocks to the production, Kirby and Sipe stayed in touch. Kirby even recently took several of her students to Los Angeles to work on the prosthetics for their production in Sipe’s studio.

“We are thrilled to not only collaborate with but to gain industry skill sets from an artist like Brian Sipe,” said Kirby

Over 50 Golden Valley students and five departments are involved in the production of An American Werewolf in London, including a live band with members from Golden Valley’s Cardinal Regime. Golden Valley is a Title 1 School, where the majority of students’ families fall below the poverty line.

The school says the play even includes a live, on-stage human-to-werewolf transformation. The first show is on November 16 in the Golden Valley theater. Tickers are free and are available through their website.