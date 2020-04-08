Merced City schools to provide devices for families in need for distance learning, provide meals to all students during pandemic

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced City School District will provide electronic devices for families in need for distance learning and continue to provide meals for all students until the end of the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers across the district are contacting their students this week, to ensure they have a computer or tablet at home, for distance learning, Spokesman Joey Horta said. Every family that needs a device will get one.

The district is also planing to provide internet access for families that do not have it.

Horta said Merced City schools will feed any child from one to 18 years of age — including kids who are not enrolled in the district.

The meals will be served three times a week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Meals will be provided in advance of the off days to ensure every child has a nutritious breakfast and lunch every weekday.

Parents who pick up meals on Mondays, they will also receive a meal to save for Tuesday, when the campuses will be closed. The same process will occur on Thursdays.

The system allows staff to work on a shift rotation and allows the campuses to be professionally cleaned, Horta said.

Parents drive up to the curbside meal distribution sites and district staff will place the meals in the backseat or trunk while wearing gloves and masks to increase social distancing.

The following schools will continue to provide meals through June 5:

Burbank Elementary – 609 E. Alexander Ave.

Fremont Elementary – 2150 S. Street

Givens Elementary – 2900 Green St.

Hoover Middle – 800 E. 26th St.

Peterson Elementary – 848 E. Donna Dr.

Reyes Elementary – 123 South N St.

Rivera Elementary – 945 Buena Vista Dr.

Stefani Elementary – 2768 Ranchero Lane

Stowell Elementary – 251 E. 11th St.

Tenaya Middle – 760 W. 8th St.

The district said it has served more than 200,000 meals in the first 15 days of school closures, with more than 13,000 meals served on most days for nearly 12,000 enrolled students in 18 school sites.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.