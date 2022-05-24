MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced City School District has announced that Diana Jiménez has been appointed as the district’s next superintendent.

Jiménez brings a career of over 30-years in education with her to the role.

She most recently served as Superintendent of Winters Joint Unified School District. Jiménez also held other roles in her career including, Chief Academic Officer, Director of Educational Services, Director of Secondary School Support, as well as Principal.

Jiménez has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a bachelor’s in English as well.