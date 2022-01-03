Mask are back at UC Merced as campus prepares for students to return

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Most staff at the University of California, Merced returned to campus Monday.

The campus is gearing up for the return of students starting on Jan. 14.

Campus officials offered reminders and updates about COVID-19 protocols before students returned.

This includes booster shots for all faculty, staff, and students when eligible.

However, the college says anyone who is not eligible will be subject to COVID-19 testing on campus. Face coverings will be required at all public spaces and indoor spaces. Campus officials are asking students and staff to use surgical-style masks.

Testing hours next week are 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon Monday and 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the California Room; appointments are encouraged but not required.

Face coverings for students can be found from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at COB, Granite Pass, Fresno Center, and Downtown Campus Center.

According to UC Merced, the campus community is close to being 100% vaccinated.

Classes will begin on Jan. 18, with remote instruction through Jan. 22 in order to provide the school more time to get staff and students tested.