Madera Unified holds first athletic event since COVID-related closures

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera Unified School District cross country meet on Friday will be the first athletic event held in the district since COVID-19-related closures took place in March 2020.

All three of Madera Unified’s high schools will complete, including Madera High, Madera South and Matilta Torres, said spokesman George Garnica. A two-to-four 2.5 mile races will take place around the Madera South campus.

The event is closed to the public except for immediate family, who will need to have their temperature checked before entry.

Parents and event staff will also have to wear face coverings at all times.

