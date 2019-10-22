Madera Unified believes grade level readiness is more than a single test score

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District has developed a new multiple measures system to determine overall grade-level readiness for each student.

According to the school district, they believe grade level readiness is more than a single test score or data measure.

So, instead of using a single test score, they use multiple measures to determine grade level readiness. That is why the district developed the first in the nation Grade Level Readiness report called MEtoBE.

The school district believes each student has a story, and the MEtoBE report was specifically developed to help students tell their unique stories.

It is an individualized booklet containing multiple data points that make up a student’s grade level readiness score.

