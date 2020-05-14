Madera seniors pick up caps and gowns

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera South High School are distributing caps and gowns and Senior Gift Bags on Thursday and Friday.

Grads can pick up their caps and gowns from 8 a.m. to noon at the Madera South High School in the back parking lot off of Stadium Road.

“We are excited to provide an opportunity for students to drive onto campus one more time, see their teachers, and celebrate their accomplishments. This has been a time of uncertainty, but we want them to know that the community and school are proud of what they have done,” said Justin Potter, Madera South High School Activities Director.

Madera Unified said they have special plans in place to celebrate the district’s Senior Class of 2020, details to be announced very soon.

