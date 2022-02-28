MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Madera County elementary school students are set to compete in the first Madera County Battle of the Books on March 5.

Students in third through sixth grade will compete answering questions based on a list of 20 books that teams will be responsible for reading. Teams will be separated into separate competitions for third/fourth grade and fifth/sixth grade.

The event will have three competitions, those being Family Feud, Relay Race, and the Super Challenge.

Five teams will be competing in this year’s event, two teams from James Monroe Elementary, two from Rivergold Elementary, and one from North Fork Elementary.

“We are excited to offer a new competition for students in Madera County,” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools said in a statement. “The events and the teamwork that the students display around their knowledge of the books they have read encourages student collaboration and promotes reading in a fun and engaging environment.”

The winning team will receive a trophy and individual medals.