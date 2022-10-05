FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District has received a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

During a press conference Wednesday, officials announced that the school district had received a donation of $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation.

The money will go toward the district’s Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools.

“There is 20 million reasons to be excited,” said Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson during the press conference.

The donation from Scott, who helped build Amazon from the ground up, comes with no strings attached, meaning the school district will be able to decide how the money is spent.

Nelson explained that Scott had decided to donate the money after hearing good things about Fresno Unified.

“They don’t tell you exactly why, they just said they’ve heard from multiple touch points that the work here is good and meaningful,” said Nelson about the foundation.

The donation makes Scott the largest donor in Fresno Unified history.

The MacKenzie Scott Foundation also donated millions of dollars to UC Merced and Porterville College last year.