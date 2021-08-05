Local church holds shoe drive to help families prepare for upcoming school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local church is working to help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year by giving away free shoes to those in need on Saturday.

Living Word International Church’s annual community shoe drive called the “Kick it Outreach” will be giving out free shoes, free school supplies, free ice cream and much more to help cut down on parent’s back-to-school expenses.

Living Word’s Assistant Pastor, Edward Thomas, says the inspiration for the shoe drive started three years ago when he saw children and parents struggling to afford shoes for the upcoming school year.

“This year coming back from COVID-19, we know families have been struggling, so we feel a greater responsibility to be an even bigger blessing to even more families [this year],” Thomas says.

Living Word says everyone is welcome to attend the outreach event and shoes will available for children in all grades, starting from preschool up until high school.

The “Kick it Outreach” shoe drive will take place at Cary Park in Fresno at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Thomas says the church will continue accepting donations for the event until Friday and that for those interested, they can personally reach out to him or Living Word International Church for inquiries.

“It means a lot just to see kids and the joy they have when they get those shoes, there’s nothing like that.”