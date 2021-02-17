Kings Canyon Unified opening for in-person learning

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – High school students in Kings Canyon Unified will soon be able to return to the classroom for in-person learning, according to a school district announcement Wednesday.

Officials say students at Reedley High School, Reedley Middle College High School, Orange Cove High School, and Kings Canyon High School who have previously selected the option to return to in-person learning will be able to do so under a hybrid model.

Students at Reedley Middle College High School will be among the first to return to campus – on Feb. 22 or 23. All other high schools in the district will allow students’ return on March 2 or 3.

You can read Kings Canyon Unified’s COVID-19 safety plan clicking here.

In a statement, the school district says nearly 50% of staff who could have contact with students (such as teachers, aides, food service staff, librarians) reported to the district that they have, or will have, received the COVID-19 vaccine by Feb. 22.