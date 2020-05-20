Juan Sánchez Muñoz named UC Merced’s fourth chancellor

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The University of California Board of Regents announced Wednesday it has named Juan Sánchez Muñoz as the University of California, Merced’s fourth chancellor.

Munoz comes to UC Merced from the University of Houston-Downtown, where he has served as president since 2017.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead UC Merced, a campus that distinguished itself in just 15 years as an exemplar of educational opportunity,” Muñoz said. “Having dedicated my career to student success and creating access to the transformational power of higher education across racial and social lines, I’m excited to continue that work at the University of California, a world-renowned public institution.”

Muñoz earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a Master of Arts in Mexican-American Studies from California State University, Los Angeles. Muñoz was then awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of California, Los Angeles where he studied curriculum and instruction in the Division of Urban Schooling.

“Dr. Muñoz’s experience and qualifications alone make him an outstanding choice to lead UC Merced,” said John A. Pérez, chair of the UC Board of Regents. “Add to that his passion for ensuring the success of all students, especially public school students from underrepresented and underserved communities, and it is clear he is the perfect match for UC Merced as the campus moves forward on its impressive journey.”

Muñoz will assume his role as UC Merced’s new chancellor in early July.

To ensure a smooth transition, interim UC Merced Chancellor Nathan Brostrom has agreed to split his time and work with Muñoz at the campus through July before returning to the UC Office of the President full time on August 1.

