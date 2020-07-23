‘It’s been an emotional summer for everyone’; Clovis Unified leaders discuss fall teaching plan

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Clovis Unified School District was planning to let parents choose whether to send their kids back to school in the fall or continue learning online, but Governor Newsom stepped in and announced that counties on the state’s coronavirus watchlist can not have in-person tuition until they have been off the list for two weeks straight.

In a Clovis Unified virtual townhall Wednesday, school officials addressed concerns about scheduling, technology needs, and the plan for when schools are finally allowed to resume on campus.

The school year is scheduled to begin on Aug. 17 as planned – but online only.

“It’s been an emotional summer for everyone, but now that we have clear guidance and criteria, we are engaged in providing the best distance learning program in the State of California for our students,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell.

The school board showed examples of what class schedules could look like.

“Teachers get to set the work for the week, they get to touch base with their students three times a week, and then we would have alternating blocks that allow for more in-depth instruction,” said Associate Superintendent of School Leadership Corrine Folmer.

Students in grades seven through 12 will also have an option for a more flexible schedule through a platform called Edgenuity.

“Edgenuity itself has teacher lessons embedded into the curriculum that students can access at any day or time that works best for their schedule. There are assessments built into that, and they would work essentially at their own pace, and things are released typically at a weekly basis,” said Folmer.

In the meantime, to plan for staffing and technology needs, parents are being asked to fill out a form to let the school district know if they would choose to send their kids back to school in person when allowed. However, parents can still change their minds when that time arrives.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.