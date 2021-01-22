Indefinite delay for Clovis Unified students due to return to class next month

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified students due to return to class on Feb. 1 will not be able to do so, following an announcement by school district officials Friday that Fresno County’s hold continues.

According to the school district, a new policy statement from the Fresno County Department of Public Health released Thursday stipulates that students already attending on-site classes can continue to do so – but students who are still to return cannot until the county’s COVID-19 case rate is at 25 cases per 100,000 residents.

Fresno County’s COVID-19 case rate this week stands at 72 cases per 100,000 residents.

In a letter to parents and guardians, school district officials say they will continue to advocate for the final phase of students’ return to campus.