Indefinite delay for Clovis Unified students due to return to class next month

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified students due to return to class on Feb. 1 will not be able to do so, following an announcement by school district officials Friday that Fresno County’s hold continues.

According to the school district, a new policy statement from the Fresno County Department of Public Health released Thursday stipulates that students already attending on-site classes can continue to do so – but students who are still to return cannot until the county’s COVID-19 case rate is at 25 cases per 100,000 residents.

Fresno County’s COVID-19 case rate this week stands at 72 cases per 100,000 residents.

In a letter to parents and guardians, school district officials say they will continue to advocate for the final phase of students’ return to campus.

We recognize that this news is very disappointing for our families wishing to return to in-person instruction, and we wish to reiterate our commitment to doing everything we can to be ready for the safe return of our students once the county conditions permit us to do so.

