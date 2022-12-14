CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Community College announced registration dates for the Spring semester on Wednesday.

Officials say both In-Person and Virtual Extreme Registration will take place on January 3 and January 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The semester starts on January 9.

Counselors will be ready to help students with registration, schedule planning, orientation, financial aid, and tuition. Some people may qualify for free tuition for up to two years if students meet these requirements:

California resident & high school graduate

First-time college student

Enroll in a minimum of 12 units for the semester at Clovis Community College (and/or any of the colleges/centers in State Center Community College District)

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at FAFSA.gov or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA) at dream.csac.ca.gov

Various limitations apply. Click here for more information on enrollment fees waived.

For 2023, the college won’t require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or test results, but completing the online registration is highly recommended.

The institution is offering day, evening, and online classes from general courses to short-term training programs.