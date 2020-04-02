How school districts plan to follow Newsom’s order to continue teaching remotely

Fresno, Calif. (KGPE) — On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom urged all school districts to continue teaching remotely until the end of the school year.

“Fulfilling our obligation through distance learning and other mechanisms to make sure that we are educating our kids but not doing so physically on the school site,” said Newsom.

Valley school districts have been distance learning for weeks and they plan on continuing.

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell for Clovis Unified said they are constantly updating their plans due to the coronavirus.

“It’s an ever changing dynamic,” said O’Farrell. “It’s not changing by the day it’s changing by the hour.”

O’Farrell said the possibility of them moving to remote learning for the rest of the year is sad news but they are prepared.

“We will not ever consider bringing back our kids unless it’s safe to do so,” said O’Farrell. “But, having said that we definitively feel strongly that we want to make a recommendation to our board that it’s premature to not bring them back yet.”

O’Farrell is going to ask the board to continue off-site learnin until Friday May 1st.

“Hopefully approve a resolution to extend the suspension of off-site classes until Friday May 1st with the view of re-opening on May 4th,” said O’Farrell.

Fresno Unified Board President Keshia Thomas said their teachers are taking things day by day and appear to be ready to follow instructions from Sacramento.

“So, I know it can be a little alarming and hard for a teachers who has that many students,”said Thomas. “But, again this is trying times for all of us and we just have to dig in and we can’t allow our students to go backwards and we cannot have failure.”

Thomas said they will continue feeding students through the end of the school year and through the summer.

