FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County’s League of Mexican American Women (LMAW) will host a free event dedicated to high school girls’ professional development.

The Adelante Mujer Conference will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at Fresno City College.

During the event, girls will hear from women in “non-traditional” roles in the workforce.

Also, there are going to be workshops, informative sessions about scholarship opportunities, raffle prizes, and free lunches.

Women from the Fresno Police Department, Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, California High-Speed Rail, and other public and private sectors.

LMAW has registered 100 high school students to attend the event but is extending the invitation so more girls can join.

To register click here.