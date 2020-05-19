Graduating senior Hodda Alazani, recipient of 2020 Janessa Ramirez Scholarship

$2,500 is awarded to six qualified seniors in the Central Unified school district as a way to honor Janessa.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Each year, six students are chosen to receive the Janessa Ramirez Scholarship from the Foundation at Central Schools. Today, we feature Hodda Alazani, one of the outstanding students receiving the award in remembrance of Janessa Ramirez.

Nine-year-old, Janessa Ramirez was shot and killed by a stray bullet in 2015 while standing out front of a laundromat during a crossfire shootout in West Central Fresno.

“My cousin was a fourth grader at Steinbeck at the same time and I remember when it happened,” Hodda Alazani, a senior in the Central Unified School District said.

Janessa was a top student at Steinbeck Elementary. $2,500 is awarded to qualified seniors in the Central Unified School District as a way to honor Janessa.

“Hearing that she’s being honored and helping other students pursue their dreams, I think that’s amazing and yeah, I’m really honored. I’m a first generation immigrant student, so my parents immigrated here from Yemen.”

Hodda is the third oldest of six children and the eldest of the girls. Because she grew up in a different cultural background, her upbringing has been vastly different than that of the boys in her family. She believes having an education will break down barriers.

Andrew Alvarado, the superintendent for the Central Unified School District said, “It really touched me when I read, the one sentence that I read in your personal statement where it says, ‘you know, I realize that education was my path to liberation.’ I thought that was very insightful.”

Hodda built an impressive background for herself. She’s on track to be the first woman in her family to attend college.

“My father was my biggest supporter. He’d always drive me to get A’s in elementary school and ever since then I never wanted to get a B,” said Hodda.

Hodda obtained a 4.3 GPA and is ranked three out of nearly 700 students in her graduating class.

“On behalf of the Foundation for Central Schools, Hodda, we’d like to say, congratulations you are a recipient,” said Joe Doyland of the Foundation for Central Schools.

There were about 60 applicants this year for the Janessa Ramirez Scholarship. Hodda was also accepted into the Smittcamp Family Honors College Program at Fresno State, where she plans on majoring in biology.

For more information about the Janessa Ramirez Scholarship Awards & Virtual Event visit centralfoundation.org or visit them on Facebook @foundation4central

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.