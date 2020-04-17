Google adds tab of teacher-approved apps for kids to Google Play

(CNN Newsource) — Google has added a new kids tab on Google Play for content it’s calling Teacher Approved.

The teacher-approved apps are meant to be both entertaining and enriching.

Some are designed to spark curiosity, others to help kids learn and some are simply for fun.

The apps have a Teacher Approved badge in the Google Play store.

They are rated on factors including age-appropriateness and quality of experience.

(Courtesy of Google)

Google is introducing the kids tab somewhat earlier than initially planned.

That’s because parents have given positive feedback on the new feature, and kids are spending more time at home these days.

The teacher-approved apps and kids tab on Google Play is rolling out in the U.S. over the next few days.

International expansion is planned for the coming months.

