Golden Charter Academy petition has flaws, says non-profit’s independent analysis

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Golden Charter Academy in Fresno plans to open in August, serving students from kindergarten through to third grade.

The charter school was approved to open during Wednesday’s meeting of the Fresno Unified School Board.

School officials say it will have an interactive place-based learning model – and a partnership with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. But the petition required for opening the new school has come with some pushback.

Some say there’s a potential conflict of interest due to Fresno Unified trustee Keshia Thomas’ involvement in the charter school as vice-chair, as well as her familial connection to the CEO – although she has recused herself from any votes on the matter.

Analysis from non-profit “In the Public Interest” points out a number of other concerns. When compared to other charter schools in the area, researchers found Golden Charter Academy enrollment projections unrealistic.

“In their budget, the budget margins are thin enough that they’ll be in deficit spending if they’re only about four students short of their enrollment projection for the first year – and only about 12 students short in the second,” said In the Public Interest Senior Policy Advisor Clare Crawford.

The analysis also cites issues with the school’s plan for Our Lady Victory Catholic School in west-central Fresno to serve as a temporary location until they have a permanent site. The California Charter Schools Act requires non-sectarian curriculums, not based on religious rules.

Crawford said that will present problems.

“Specifically, in the lease, it essentially says that the curriculum taught and any extracurricular activities cannot violate Catholic doctrine, and they very explicitly say no teaching or advocating for abortion, contraception, or acknowledging LGBTQ lifestyles,” said Crawford.

Just hours before the Wednesday board meeting, the district’s charter review team sent the trustees a response to that analysis, saying because the school will only serve kindergarten through third grade at first, the curriculum for that age group wouldn’t teach any of those subjects forbidden in the lease – and the school doesn’t plan on including any religious classes.

The response from the charter review team also added that the district has a history of approving charter schools located in church-owned buildings.