FUSD kicks off its African American Academic Acceleration summer program

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE – The African American Academic Acceleration (A4) Summer Literacy Program kicked off its third consecutive year with a COVID-19 adapted distance learning format with hundreds of Fresno Unified elementary students.

Fresno Unified said the afterschool Literacy Program is a 10-week long extension of the Summer Literacy Program.

The program runs from Monday through July 10.

Program manager Tonisha Hargrove said, “The summer program will help parents who are anxious over their increased role as teachers during the shelter-in-place mandates: Our parents are learning new skills alongside their children. This is an added bonus to the effect we had hoped for with the program.”

Additional program goals of the A4 initiative include:

Strengthen relationships between the district and the African American community

Build trusting partnerships between educators and African American families at school sites

Bring awareness to educators regarding cultural responsiveness and implicit bias to encourage an asset-based approach and increase understanding of African American families’ experiences in Fresno Unified

Instill institutional pride in and respect for African Americans and our cultural heritage

Increase the number of African American teachers and provide targeted support to retain them

