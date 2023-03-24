FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Teachers Association and Fresno Unified School District announced they have reached a side letter agreement on salary increases for credentialled speech-language pathologists.

The pilot salary schedule is effective Feb. 1, 2023.

With the agreement, salaries range from $87,292 at level 1 to $135,000 at level 15. If at least 27 speech-language pathologists are hired by Fresno Unified by June 30, 2026, this salary schedule will become permanent, officials from both entities say.

“We are pleased to have reached a side letter agreement on an increase for our speech-language pathologists, who are an invaluable support and resource for our students.” Bob Nelson, Fresno Unified School District Superintendent

Nelson added that the district wants to attract and retain the best professionals for the students in that highly competitive career field.

Interested candidates can apply online at this link.