Fresno’s University High School wins National Blue Ribbon award from U.S. Dept. of Education

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s University High School won a national award as part of a U.S. Department of Education program recognizing learning sites across the country.

The 2021 awards recognized University High in the category of exemplary high-performing schools.

Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Secretary of Education, said 2021’s recipients should be especially proud of their accomplishments amid an “unprecedented” year of challenges.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said ahead of a visit to the Walter R. Sundling Jr. High School, in Palatine, Illinois, per a press release. “I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.

“In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

Schools in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and those operated by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense, can be recognized in two performance categories: high achievement in graduation rates as well as English or math test performance; and greatest advancements in closing achievement gaps in English or math between student subgroups.

Congratulations to the 2021 National Blue Ribbon School awardees 🏅 #NBRS2021 https://t.co/u3R44U92gn pic.twitter.com/QFioqDvPrN — National Blue Ribbon (@NatlBlueRibbon) September 21, 2021

Schools from 45 different states were recognized on the 2021 list. California boasted the most Blue Ribbon Schools with a total of 28, though Texas and New York followed close behind with 26 and 19 schools on the list, respectively.

The vast majority of 2021’s award recipients (302) were public schools.

A complete list of 2021’s winners can be found at the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program website.