Fresno’s oldest high school celebrates 130 years

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A milestone passed for Fresno’s oldest high school: Fresno High School is celebrating 130 years of education.

Fresno High School was established in Downtown Fresno in 1889. It moved a few times before it ended up on Echo Avenue in 1922. Tuesday’s celebration drew students current and past like Karen Dull, whose ten children also attended class here.

“All graduated from Fresno High. My oldest son graduated exactly 20 years after I did,” says Dull.

That legacy was celebrated with music from the school choir and speakers who walked the halls of the historic Royce Hall years gone by. It was also a night to acknowledge the importance of Fresno’s first high school.

“We have so many traditions that we carry forward here at Fresno High. This is just a great moment for us to celebrate how we’ve been strong and we continue to be strong,” says Principal Linda Laettner.

Plenty of memorabilia was on display too, including old copies of the school newspaper “The Owlet,” past yearbooks, and photos of notable Fresno High alums.

“Sometimes you just let your day to day life go by and you forget what you’re sitting on,” says Fresno High Senior Darron McCorvey.

“This 130-year legacy that we do have here at Fresno High.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.