FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Career Technical Education Charter High School readies students for a career or continued education – and graduates are leaving with much more than a high school diploma.

Since it opened, there are more buildings, more equipment, more courses and more students. Graduates will leave with both their high school diploma and an associates degree from Fresno City College. Students say the education will bolster future careers in manufacturing.

“In middle school I really didn’t enjoy, going to school, the paperwork, sitting for 8 hours a day,” said student Kaden Bezemer. “It was just so draining to me. A lot of times I honestly just wouldn’t even come because I thought it didn’t really matter for me. But here I saw just the promises of being hands-on, being able to learn all these new machines, all the new tools.”

Bezemer has already started interning at a welding shop, with the intention of turning that into a welding career.

“I really enjoy welding. It’s almost like an art because you get to just put the metal where it needs to be, but also make it look aesthetically pleasing for you.”

CTEC is the creation of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino, who opened the facility as a free public charter for anyone to attend.

“Our career tech-ed classes across the valley are exploding over the last five years,” said Yovino. “But this school is focused on not only manufacturing, construction, but dual enrollment, meaning that when they take an English class here, they’re taking an English class from Fresno City College.”

CTEC is open to all students who reside in Fresno County or a bordering county. There are still openings available. Click here for more details.