Fresno Unified works to finalize COVID-19 vaccination agreement with county, Valley Children’s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District said Thursday it is finalizing an agreement between Fresno County health and education agencies and Valley Children’s Hospital to give all of its educators the COVID-19 vaccine.

The agreement, worked out between the district, the Fresno County Department of Health, the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, and the children’s hospital, would vaccinate educators at a rate of over 2,000 doses per week until everyone that wants to be vaccinated gets the shot, said Superintendent Bob Nelson. Partners such as United Health Centers, Baz Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center and St. Agnes Medical Center have also offered to assist in the effort.

“We greatly appreciate the offer of help and will follow up with each of them as necessary,” he said. “(We are) very thankful for the community support.”

Fresno Unified is set to hold its second meeting with physicians working in collaboration with the California Endowment to finalize a plan for the district to have regular and systemic coronavirus antigen testing for students and staff members back on its sites.



Nelson said the plan will be similar to the COVID-19 protocols the NBA used in the establishment of its “playoff bubble.” The Endowment is helping the district with training and implementation as a sytem.

Fresno Unified said it still needs the PCR testing contract with United Health Centers for confirmatory and follow-up tests, subsequent to positive antigen tests and the EEOC has offered to help with potential rapid PCR testing as well, which it will follow up on.

The superintendent said the district is still collaborating with all labor partners, knowing that changing regulations, potential passage of SB86 — which covers COVID-19 reporting and public health requirements, and vaccination and testing protocols allow for additional engagement regarding the return of students to the classroom.

Fresno Unified also announced that it has been given clearance to allow all athletic teams to commence outdoor practices.