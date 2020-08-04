Fresno Unified will be back to school in 2 weeks: how prepared are the educators

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The clock is ticking as Fresno Unified educators are now tasked with coming up with their fall curriculum based on the district’s new schedule they just released.

Manuel Bonilla with Fresno Teacher’s Association said this is something they have been working towards since schools initially went to virtual teaching last school year in March.

“We know that the schedules, which we worked really hard for, but believe collectively these schedules are going to meet the needs of most stakeholders if not all stakeholders in some capacity,” said Bonilla.

Bonilla said the new schedule the district released gives most teachers peace of mind heading into the next school year. But, there are still questions that need to be answered and worked through.

“I know that a lot of teachers are still looking for how they are going to be supported in a distance learning platform and that’s one of the driving questions moving forward,” said Bonilla.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said there is still time to train teachers before the start of the school year.

Nelson said some educators are even taking it upon themselves to come up with creative ways to teach online.

“You see all these bitmoji’s for educators and generating an online crafts room which has taken on its own life of its own. So know there is this own digital learning world that is emerging in live time too,” said Nelson.

Nelson said they are constantly speaking with the Teacher’s Association and will continue to update their faculty and staff on what they should have before the start of the school year.

“That’s part of the anxiety that occurs when you don’t know exactly what’s going to be expected from you and what’s going to be asked so our goal is to try to eliminate as much anxiety as we can knowing that this is also moving really quickly and we are trying to get things up and going for the 17,” said Nelson.

