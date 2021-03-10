Fresno Unified urges parents to complete Parent Selection Tool ahead of return to in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As Fresno Unified School District welcomes students and staff back to campus beginning April 6, it is asking parents to use the Parent Selection Tool to decide if their student will return to campus or remain in distance learning at home.

The form is available to complete from now through March 16 and is available in English, Spanish and Hmong. If parents need help in completing the Parent Selection Tool, they can contact 559-457-1915 during regular business hours.

“As we make plans for our much-awaiting return to campuses, we ask that parents let us know whether they prefer to send their student to school for in-person learning, or wish them to remain at home for distance learning with their teacher, said Superintendent Bob Nelson. “Please take a moment to fill out our Parent Selection Tool.”

Students will return to in-person instruction using a phased-in approach, said spokeswoman Vanessa Ramirez. Students in grades pre-kindergarten to 2nd grade, 7th grade, 9th grade and 12th grade return April 6, with all other grades returning April 13. The other grades include 3rd through 6th grade, 8th grade, and grades 10 and 11.