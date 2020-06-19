Fresno Unified to air educational programming for families

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As part of an effort to support distance learning during school closures and prepare students for the new school year, Fresno Unified School District will start airing educational programing on Valley PBS beginning Monday.

Called “Local Learning,” the program will air from 8 to 9 a.m. through Aug. 14 with expanded hours likely in the following weeks, said district spokeswoman Vanessa Ramirez. The aim is to build literacy skills for kindergarten through third-grade students.

Fresno Unified teachers will be featured in the programs while providing entertaining lessons.

“During this time of distance learning, we are using all available resources to provide more learning options for our families,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson. “Valley PBS has been a great ally, including showcasing our wonderful teachers. We are happy that during the summer we can offer more resources to our families.”

