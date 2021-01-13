Fresno Unified survey to ask community what improvements are needed

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Unified is again asking the community to let them know what can be changed for the 2021 / 2022 school year.

The survey questions are focused on technological improvements, dual language immersion, and the need for social interaction during an unprecedented time.

Tammy Townsend with Fresno Unified School District says they send out this survey every year. However, as 2020 was the first time the district had to switch to majority-online learning, she is expecting the answers to be quite informative this time around.

“It’s more important than ever that we hear from certain groups of folks,” said Townsend.

Townsend said they take the answers very seriously and will alter their next school year budget to reflect the needs of their community.

“Our students have been distance learning now for almost a year at home and so I feel like, specifically, parents have a very unique and important perspective right now on their kids’ education,” Townsend.

District Superintendent Bob Nelson’s weekly message to his students included references to the challenges many of them faced in 2020.

“Be willing to have hard conversations. We have to use this lesson like we have so many in 2020 to find out what it is like to live a life kinder, simply, and better than the one we are living in right now,” said Nelson.

Starting this week, Fresno Unified will hold town halls to hear the challenges they need to work on and overcome.

“Many many examples in the past where we heard from our Fresno community about the needs of students and we pivoted with the help of our boards of education in different directions to support those needs,” said Townsend.