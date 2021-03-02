Fresno Unified School District reveals plan to reopen schools April 6

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Tuesday that the district plans to bring students back for in-person learning on Apr. 6.

Nelson says the plan is contingent on Fresno County achieving the red or substantial risk tier.

District officials say there will be options for parents who do not feel comfortable sending their students back for in-person learning.

Right now @BobNelson_FUSD announced #FresnoUnified will plan on holding in person instruction April 6th. Nelson said they are going back a little sooner than expected. — Kaile Hunt (@KaileHunt) March 2, 2021

California’s public schools could tap into $6.6 billion from the Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s legislative leaders. READ MORE: Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms