Fresno Unified receives approval to bring small groups of students back to campus

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Small groups of students start returning to one Fresno Unified school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District said Thursday it received approval from health officials to bring small groups of students back to campus.

The approval, given to the district by the Fresno County Department of Public Health and California Department of Public Health, gives it additional options should the county return to the purple tier, said spokeswoman Vanessa Ramirez.

Fresno Unified remains focused on returning small, stable cohorts of its highest-need students to campuses in phases for the remainder of the fall semester.

“We’re going to take a methodical, phased in approach for returning our students to in-person instruction, with a focus on safety, stability and high-quality instruction,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The process to bring students back to campus began on Monday with small groups of students returning to schools to conduct online learning.

With required safety practices, including social distancing, Fresno Unified said it plans to continue working with its labor partners to identify a path forward that gives the opportunity for all students and staff to eventually return to campus.

