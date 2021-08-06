Fresno Unified prepares for students’ return to campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Schools within Fresno Unified are preparing to welcome students back to campus next week.

Teachers will return on Monday to get their classrooms ready, and students come back on Thursday, with some changes.

“We’re going to do our best to social distance as possible, but also weigh that with returning to more normal school as well,” said Sequoia Middle School Principal Matt Ward.

Students and teachers will be wearing masks, and lesson plans may be a little different as well.

“We are going to ask teachers to think about, ‘Is it absolutely necessary to do this activity in close proximity?’

If it’s just as good to do it with some distance, then do it that way,” said Ward, “but if you went to a P.E. class, they’ll be playing basketball, they’ll be playing soccer, they’ll be sharing sports equipment.”

There will be added sanitation measures too. At Sequoia Middle School, students will be using less paper and more computers.

“They’ll all have their own computers, and if you can use that as a platform for things, there’s not a need to share as much,” said Ward.

There’s no hybrid in-person/online option for Fresno Unified students this year, so some have opted to go completely online.

Sequoia Middle School has about 900 students enrolled for this school year; the principal says that is average for the school in past years.